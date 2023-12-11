Tennessee Titans receiver DeAndre Hopkins has a tough matchup in Week 14 (Monday at 8:15 PM ET), up against the Miami Dolphins. The Dolphins are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the league, 203.6 per game.

Hopkins' 50 grabs have yielded a team-leading 774 total yards (and an average of 64.5 per game) and five scores. He has been targeted 95 times.

Hopkins vs. the Dolphins

Hopkins vs the Dolphins (since 2021): No games

No games Miami has allowed three opposing receivers to pick up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

14 players have caught a TD pass against the Dolphins this year.

One opposing player has caught at least two TD passes in matchups with Miami on the season.

The 203.6 passing yards per game yielded by the Dolphins defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Dolphins' defense ranks 16th in the NFL by allowing 1.3 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (16 total passing TDs).

DeAndre Hopkins Receiving Props vs. the Dolphins

Receiving Yards: 56.5 (-118)

Hopkins Receiving Insights

In the receiving game, Hopkins has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet in 66.7% of his games (eight of 12).

Hopkins has received 27.1% of his team's 350 passing attempts this season (95 targets).

He has 774 receiving yards on 95 targets to rank 46th in NFL play with 8.1 yards per target.

In three of 12 games this year, Hopkins has a touchdown catch, including one game with multiple TD grabs.

He has five total touchdowns this season (25.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Hopkins (12 red zone targets) has been targeted 31.6% of the time in the red zone (38 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Hopkins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Colts 12/3/2023 Week 13 12 TAR / 5 REC / 75 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 4 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Panthers 11/26/2023 Week 12 5 TAR / 3 REC / 49 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 11/19/2023 Week 11 5 TAR / 4 REC / 59 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 11/12/2023 Week 10 9 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Steelers 11/2/2023 Week 9 11 TAR / 4 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 1 ATT / 5 YDS / 0 TDs

