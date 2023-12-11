If you live in Cumberland County, Tennessee and like to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we have all the details you need for how to watch the games today.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Cumberland County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

The Webb School at Stone Memorial High School

  • Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on December 11
  • Location: Crossville, TN
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

