The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (8-1) aim to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (4-5) at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network +

Tennessee vs. Eastern Kentucky Scoring Comparison

  • The Colonels score 8.6 more points per game (83.3) than the Volunteers allow their opponents to score (74.7).
  • Eastern Kentucky is 6-0 when it scores more than 74.7 points.
  • Tennessee has a 4-4 record when its opponents score fewer than 83.3 points.
  • The Volunteers put up 76.7 points per game, 14.0 more points than the 62.7 the Colonels give up.
  • When Tennessee scores more than 62.7 points, it is 4-2.
  • Eastern Kentucky has an 8-0 record when allowing fewer than 76.7 points.
  • This season the Volunteers are shooting 42.0% from the field, 2.2% higher than the Colonels give up.
  • The Colonels shoot 44.3% from the field, 4% higher than the Volunteers allow.

Tennessee Leaders

  • Sara Puckett: 12.4 PTS, 47.8 FG%, 35.5 3PT% (11-for-31)
  • Karoline Striplin: 12.0 PTS, 56.9 FG%, 47.4 3PT% (9-for-19)
  • Jewel Spear: 10.6 PTS, 36.3 FG%, 32.7 3PT% (17-for-52)
  • Jasmine Powell: 10.9 PTS, 44.4 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (9-for-24)
  • Jillian Hollingshead: 7.0 PTS, 46.5 FG%

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Notre Dame L 74-69 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/3/2023 Ohio State L 78-58 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/6/2023 Middle Tennessee L 73-62 Von Braun Center
12/10/2023 Eastern Kentucky - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/19/2023 Wofford - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/31/2023 @ Liberty - Liberty Arena

