Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State December 10 Tickets & Start Time
The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (3-3) face the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-4) at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 airing on ESPN+.
Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
Tennessee Tech Players to Watch
- Quimari Peterson: 16.0 PTS, 4.5 REB, 3.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ebby Asamoah: 16.5 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jaden Seymour: 12.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Karon Boyd: 8.8 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jadyn Parker: 4.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.8 BLK
East Tennessee State Players to Watch
Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Stat Comparison
|East Tennessee State Rank
|East Tennessee State AVG
|Tennessee Tech AVG
|Tennessee Tech Rank
|271st
|69.7
|Points Scored
|67.2
|304th
|180th
|71.2
|Points Allowed
|77.8
|308th
|117th
|35.0
|Rebounds
|31.7
|249th
|74th
|10.8
|Off. Rebounds
|5.3
|355th
|91st
|8.5
|3pt Made
|5.7
|303rd
|274th
|11.5
|Assists
|10.7
|309th
|317th
|14.2
|Turnovers
|11.2
|130th
