Sunday's game that pits the Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) at Hooper Eblen Arena is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 73-57 in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is a heavy favorite according to our model. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM ET on December 10.

The Golden Eagles head into this matchup after a 73-67 loss to Kentucky on Sunday.

Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Tennessee Tech vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, Tennessee Tech 57

Other OVC Predictions

Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis

Against the Stetson Hatters on November 25, the Golden Eagles secured their signature win of the season, a 65-59 victory.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 15th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (three).

Tennessee Tech Leaders

Maaliya Owens: 14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44)

14.3 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (18-for-44) Reghan Grimes: 9.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

9.4 PTS, 39.2 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5) Anna Walker: 7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19)

7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 36.8 3PT% (7-for-19) Reagan Hurst: 8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16)

8.7 PTS, 1.3 STL, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (4-for-16) Yaubryon Chambers: 7.1 PTS, 1.7 STL, 52.6 FG%

Tennessee Tech Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are being outscored by 5.4 points per game with a -38 scoring differential overall. They put up 63.7 points per game (222nd in college basketball) and allow 69.1 per contest (266th in college basketball).

