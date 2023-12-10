The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech matchup in this article.

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

  • When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline
BetMGM East Tennessee State (-7.5) 138.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel East Tennessee State (-7.5) 138.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends

  • Tennessee Tech has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.
  • East Tennessee State has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • A total of three out of the Buccaneers' seven games this season have hit the over.

Tennessee Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • While our computer ranking places Tennessee Tech 325th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it eighth-best.
  • Tennessee Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

