The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Freedom Hall Civic Center. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech matchup in this article.

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total East Tennessee State Moneyline Tennessee Tech Moneyline BetMGM East Tennessee State (-7.5) 138.5 -350 +275 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel East Tennessee State (-7.5) 138.5 -360 +280 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Tennessee Tech vs. East Tennessee State Betting Trends

Tennessee Tech has covered four times in seven matchups with a spread this year.

The Golden Eagles have been an underdog by 7.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

East Tennessee State has covered three times in seven chances against the spread this season.

A total of three out of the Buccaneers' seven games this season have hit the over.

Tennessee Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 While our computer ranking places Tennessee Tech 325th in the country, the team's national championship odds rank comes in much higher, placing it eighth-best.

Tennessee Tech's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

