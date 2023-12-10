The Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) take on the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) as 6.5-point favorites on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The over/under in the matchup is set at 152.5.

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Lipscomb -6.5 152.5

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Tennessee State's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 152.5 points in three of five outings.

Tennessee State has a 147-point average over/under in its contests this season, 5.5 fewer points than this game's point total.

Tennessee State is 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee State has split the two contests it has played as underdogs this season.

The Tigers have played as an underdog of +230 or more once this season and lost that game.

Tennessee State has an implied victory probability of 30.3% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Over/Under Stats

Games Over 152.5 % of Games Over 152.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Lipscomb 5 55.6% 80.5 157.2 75.3 145.6 150.7 Tennessee State 3 60% 76.7 157.2 70.3 145.6 144.9

Additional Tennessee State Insights & Trends

The Tigers score an average of 76.7 points per game, just 1.4 more points than the 75.3 the Bisons give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 75.3 points, Tennessee State is 1-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Lipscomb 7-2-0 1-0 5-4-0 Tennessee State 1-4-0 0-1 3-2-0

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Lipscomb Tennessee State 13-2 Home Record 13-4 7-11 Away Record 4-8 8-3-0 Home ATS Record 8-4-0 7-9-0 Away ATS Record 5-7-0 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 85.8 73 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-4-0 9-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-5-0

