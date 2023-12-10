The Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) will meet the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allen Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Tennessee State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee State Players to Watch

  • Derrin Boyd: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Will Pruitt: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • Owen McCormack: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • A.J McGinnis: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Joe Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Lipscomb Players to Watch

  • Boyd: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Pruitt: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK
  • McCormack: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • McGinnis: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank
38th 84.5 Points Scored 76.9 144th
298th 77 Points Allowed 69 139th
296th 30 Rebounds 31.4 257th
328th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd
25th 10.1 3pt Made 7.1 210th
82nd 15.4 Assists 13.6 158th
75th 10.3 Turnovers 12.4 206th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.