The Tennessee State Tigers (5-2) will meet the Lipscomb Bisons (5-3) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allen Arena. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 PM ET and air on ESPN+.

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game Information

Tennessee State Players to Watch

Derrin Boyd: 17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Will Pruitt: 8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK

8.9 PTS, 3.6 REB, 4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0 BLK Owen McCormack: 10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.9 BLK A.J McGinnis: 12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.8 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Joe Anderson: 6.1 PTS, 3 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Stat Comparison

Lipscomb Rank Lipscomb AVG Tennessee State AVG Tennessee State Rank 38th 84.5 Points Scored 76.9 144th 298th 77 Points Allowed 69 139th 296th 30 Rebounds 31.4 257th 328th 6.5 Off. Rebounds 8.9 203rd 25th 10.1 3pt Made 7.1 210th 82nd 15.4 Assists 13.6 158th 75th 10.3 Turnovers 12.4 206th

