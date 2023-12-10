Sunday's game features the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) and the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) clashing at Allen Arena (on December 10) at 5:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 79-72 win for Lipscomb.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Allen Arena

Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb Score Prediction

Prediction: Lipscomb 79, Tennessee State 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee State vs. Lipscomb

Computer Predicted Spread: Lipscomb (-6.7)

Lipscomb (-6.7) Computer Predicted Total: 150.4

Lipscomb is 7-2-0 against the spread, while Tennessee State's ATS record this season is 1-4-0. A total of five out of the Bisons' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Tigers' games have gone over.

Tennessee State Performance Insights

The Tigers' +57 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 6.4 points per game) is a result of putting up 76.7 points per game (142nd in college basketball) while allowing 70.3 per outing (167th in college basketball).

Tennessee State pulls down 31.7 rebounds per game (247th in college basketball), compared to the 32.4 of its opponents.

Tennessee State knocks down 6.8 three-pointers per game (237th in college basketball) at a 32.4% rate (222nd in college basketball), compared to the 7.2 its opponents make, shooting 35.5% from deep.

Tennessee State has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 12.4 per game (221st in college basketball) while forcing 15.7 (24th in college basketball).

