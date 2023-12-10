The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, are in action Sunday against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Josi in that upcoming Predators-Canadiens game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Roman Josi vs. Canadiens Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Josi Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Josi has averaged 24:46 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -4.

In six of 27 games this season, Josi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Josi has a point in 15 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points four times.

Josi has an assist in 12 of 27 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Josi's implied probability to go over his point total is 58.2% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Josi has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Josi Stats vs. the Canadiens

The Canadiens have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 29th-ranked goal differential (-21).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Montreal 27 Games 2 20 Points 3 6 Goals 1 14 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.