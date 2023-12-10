Who’s the Best Team in the OVC? See our Weekly Women's OVC Power Rankings
Which basketball team sits on top of the OVC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.
OVC Power Rankings
1. Western Illinois
- Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-3
- Overall Rank: 188th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th
- Last Game: L 68-60 vs UMKC
Next Game
- Opponent: Cornell (IA)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22
2. Morehead State
- Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-7
- Overall Rank: 206th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd
- Last Game: L 74-48 vs Louisville
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31
3. UT Martin
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 11-17
- Overall Rank: 252nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th
- Last Game: W 69-41 vs Freed-Hardeman
Next Game
- Opponent: South Dakota
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
4. Little Rock
- Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 12-16
- Overall Rank: 253rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th
- Last Game: L 58-45 vs Auburn
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Murray State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15
5. SIU-Edwardsville
- Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 13-17
- Overall Rank: 270th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th
- Last Game: L 77-53 vs Southern Illinois
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Xavier
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
6. Tennessee Tech
- Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-15
- Overall Rank: 272nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th
- Last Game: W 104-43 vs Tennessee Wesleyan
Next Game
- Opponent: Northern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
7. Eastern Illinois
- Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 12-19
- Overall Rank: 280th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th
- Last Game: L 81-67 vs Wright State
Next Game
- Opponent: Milwaukee
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
8. Southern Indiana
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 11-15
- Overall Rank: 296th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd
- Last Game: W 72-51 vs Eastern Michigan
Next Game
- Opponent: Cincinnati
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17
9. Southeast Missouri State
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 321st
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd
- Last Game: L 65-57 vs Indiana State
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20
10. Tennessee State
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-24
- Overall Rank: 333rd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th
- Last Game: L 55-49 vs Akron
Next Game
- Opponent: Eastern Kentucky
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15
11. Lindenwood (MO)
- Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-24
- Overall Rank: 334th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th
- Last Game: W 99-54 vs Harris-Stowe
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Evansville
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
