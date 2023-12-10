Which basketball team sits on top of the OVC? Keep reading, as we've got power rankings to update you on where each team stands.

1. Western Illinois

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 22-3

8-2 | 22-3 Overall Rank: 188th

188th Strength of Schedule Rank: 350th

350th Last Game: L 68-60 vs UMKC

Next Game

Opponent: Cornell (IA)

Cornell (IA) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 22

2. Morehead State

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 19-7

4-6 | 19-7 Overall Rank: 206th

206th Strength of Schedule Rank: 83rd

83rd Last Game: L 74-48 vs Louisville

Next Game

Opponent: @ Southeast Missouri State

@ Southeast Missouri State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31

3. UT Martin

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 11-17

2-7 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 252nd

252nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 128th

128th Last Game: W 69-41 vs Freed-Hardeman

Next Game

Opponent: South Dakota

South Dakota Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4. Little Rock

Current Record: 0-7 | Projected Record: 12-16

0-7 | 12-16 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 13th

13th Last Game: L 58-45 vs Auburn

Next Game

Opponent: @ Murray State

@ Murray State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

5. SIU-Edwardsville

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 13-17

2-8 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 270th

270th Strength of Schedule Rank: 184th

184th Last Game: L 77-53 vs Southern Illinois

Next Game

Opponent: @ Xavier

@ Xavier Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. Tennessee Tech

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 12-15

3-6 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 272nd

272nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 135th

135th Last Game: W 104-43 vs Tennessee Wesleyan

Next Game

Opponent: Northern Kentucky

Northern Kentucky Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7. Eastern Illinois

Current Record: 3-7 | Projected Record: 12-19

3-7 | 12-19 Overall Rank: 280th

280th Strength of Schedule Rank: 314th

314th Last Game: L 81-67 vs Wright State

Next Game

Opponent: Milwaukee

Milwaukee Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8. Southern Indiana

Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 11-15

4-4 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 296th

296th Strength of Schedule Rank: 233rd

233rd Last Game: W 72-51 vs Eastern Michigan

Next Game

Opponent: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9. Southeast Missouri State

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-7 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 321st

321st Strength of Schedule Rank: 202nd

202nd Last Game: L 65-57 vs Indiana State

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 20

10. Tennessee State

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 2-24

2-6 | 2-24 Overall Rank: 333rd

333rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 250th

250th Last Game: L 55-49 vs Akron

Next Game

Opponent: Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

11. Lindenwood (MO)

Current Record: 2-6 | Projected Record: 3-24

2-6 | 3-24 Overall Rank: 334th

334th Strength of Schedule Rank: 300th

300th Last Game: W 99-54 vs Harris-Stowe

