The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) are 2.5-point underdogs as they look to continue an eight-game win streak when they visit the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. The game airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 140.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Ole Miss vs. UCF Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Addition Financial Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under UCF -2.5 140.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rebels Betting Records & Stats

Ole Miss has played three games this season that have gone over 140.5 combined points scored.

Ole Miss has had an average of 140.3 points scored in its games so far this season, 0.2 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Ole Miss are 2-6-0 against the spread this year.

Ole Miss has yet to play a game this season where it is listed as the underdog.

The Rebels have entered two games this season as the underdog by +120 or more and won each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Ole Miss has a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Ole Miss vs. UCF Over/Under Stats

Games Over 140.5 % of Games Over 140.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UCF 5 71.4% 79.3 153.1 67.4 133.9 141.5 Ole Miss 3 37.5% 73.8 153.1 66.5 133.9 137.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Ole Miss Insights & Trends

The Rebels put up an average of 73.8 points per game, 6.4 more points than the 67.4 the Knights give up.

Ole Miss is 2-6 against the spread and 8-0 overall when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Ole Miss vs. UCF Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UCF 4-3-0 4-2 5-2-0 Ole Miss 2-6-0 0-0 4-4-0

Ole Miss vs. UCF Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UCF Ole Miss 11-6 Home Record 7-10 5-7 Away Record 2-9 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-9-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-6-0 77.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 69.4 65.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 65.8 11-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.