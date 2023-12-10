The Ole Miss Rebels (8-0) will look to extend an eight-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UCF Knights (6-2) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Addition Financial Arena. It airs at 4:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Ole Miss vs. UCF Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels are shooting 44.6% from the field, 5.5% higher than the 39.1% the Knights' opponents have shot this season.

Ole Miss has compiled a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots over 39.1% from the field.

The Rebels are the 183rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Knights sit at 91st.

The Rebels put up 6.4 more points per game (73.8) than the Knights give up (67.4).

Ole Miss is 8-0 when it scores more than 67.4 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Ole Miss scored 69.4 points per game last season, 3.6 more than it averaged away (65.8).

The Rebels conceded fewer points at home (67.5 per game) than away (73.8) last season.

At home, Ole Miss knocked down 6.6 3-pointers per game last season, 1.2 more than it averaged away (5.4). Ole Miss' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (30.8%) than on the road (27.1%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule