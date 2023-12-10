Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the MVC, and which teams are in the cellar? To update you on where every team stands, see our college basketball power rankings below.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Indiana State

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 27-3

9-1 | 27-3 Overall Rank: 32nd

32nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 145th

145th Last Game: W 98-54 vs Southern Indiana

Next Game

Opponent: @ Ball State

@ Ball State Game Time: 1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

1:45 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Peacock

2. Drake

Current Record: 9-1 | Projected Record: 28-2

9-1 | 28-2 Overall Rank: 38th

38th Strength of Schedule Rank: 105th

105th Last Game: W 72-53 vs Nevada

Next Game

Opponent: Grambling

Grambling Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Southern Illinois

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 20-10

6-3 | 20-10 Overall Rank: 77th

77th Strength of Schedule Rank: 169th

169th Last Game: L 70-68 vs Austin Peay

Next Game

Opponent: @ Wichita State

@ Wichita State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Missouri State

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-10

7-3 | 21-10 Overall Rank: 96th

96th Strength of Schedule Rank: 196th

196th Last Game: W 69-60 vs Sam Houston

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tulsa

@ Tulsa Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. Bradley

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 18-12

6-3 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 102nd

102nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 50th

50th Last Game: L 67-52 vs Akron

Next Game

Opponent: Cleveland State

Cleveland State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. UIC

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 18-12

6-4 | 18-12 Overall Rank: 113th

113th Strength of Schedule Rank: 188th

188th Last Game: L 70-68 vs Green Bay

Next Game

Opponent: Western Michigan

Western Michigan Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Northern Iowa

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 16-14

4-7 | 16-14 Overall Rank: 116th

116th Strength of Schedule Rank: 38th

38th Last Game: W 74-55 vs Prairie View A&M

Next Game

Opponent: Alcorn State

Alcorn State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. Evansville

Current Record: 7-2 | Projected Record: 17-13

7-2 | 17-13 Overall Rank: 140th

140th Strength of Schedule Rank: 239th

239th Last Game: L 96-55 vs BYU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Bellarmine

@ Bellarmine Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Belmont

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 12-18

8-3 | 12-18 Overall Rank: 163rd

163rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th

176th Last Game: W 75-65 vs Middle Tennessee

Next Game

Opponent: @ Samford

@ Samford Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

10. Illinois State

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 10-20

6-4 | 10-20 Overall Rank: 187th

187th Strength of Schedule Rank: 210th

210th Last Game: L 64-58 vs Norfolk State

Next Game

Opponent: North Dakota State

North Dakota State Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

11. Murray State

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 8-22

3-6 | 8-22 Overall Rank: 196th

196th Strength of Schedule Rank: 179th

179th Last Game: L 85-81 vs Mississippi State

Next Game

Opponent: SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

12. Valparaiso

Current Record: 4-6 | Projected Record: 4-26

4-6 | 4-26 Overall Rank: 267th

267th Strength of Schedule Rank: 181st

181st Last Game: L 71-50 vs Virginia Tech

Next Game