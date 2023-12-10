How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) play the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Hooper Eblen Arena. It starts at 2:00 PM ET.
Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Middle Tennessee Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Raiders put up an average of 68.5 points per game, just 0.6 fewer points than the 69.1 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.
- Middle Tennessee is 5-0 when it scores more than 69.1 points.
- Tennessee Tech's record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 68.5 points.
- The Golden Eagles average 63.7 points per game, just 3.6 more points than the 60.1 the Raiders allow.
- When Tennessee Tech totals more than 60.1 points, it is 2-3.
- Middle Tennessee has a 5-1 record when giving up fewer than 63.7 points.
- The Golden Eagles shoot 41.3% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Raiders allow defensively.
- The Raiders make 41.8% of their shots from the field, 5.7% lower than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.
Middle Tennessee Leaders
- Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)
- Savannah Wheeler: 13.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
- Ta'Mia Scott: 13 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)
- Jalynn Gregory: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 25.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76)
- Courtney Whitson: 10.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Middle Tennessee Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Houston
|W 70-45
|Fertitta Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 71-57
|Curb Event Center
|12/6/2023
|Tennessee
|W 73-62
|Von Braun Center
|12/10/2023
|@ Tennessee Tech
|-
|Hooper Eblen Arena
|12/17/2023
|SFA
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/20/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.