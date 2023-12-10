Sunday's contest at Hooper Eblen Arena has the Middle Tennessee Raiders (7-3) squaring off against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-5) at 2:00 PM ET (on December 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 73-57 win, heavily favoring Middle Tennessee.

The Raiders won their last game 73-62 against Tennessee on Wednesday.

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Hooper Eblen Arena in Cookeville, Tennessee

Middle Tennessee vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 73, Tennessee Tech 57

Other CUSA Predictions

Middle Tennessee Schedule Analysis

The Raiders notched their signature win of the season on November 29 by securing a 70-45 victory over the Houston Cougars, the No. 73-ranked team in our computer rankings.

The Raiders have one Quadrant 1 win, tied for the 16th-most in Division I. But they also have two Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 38th-most.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Middle Tennessee is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the fourth-most wins.

The Golden Eagles have the most Quadrant 3 losses in the country according to the RPI (three).

Middle Tennessee 2023-24 Best Wins

70-45 on the road over Houston (No. 73) on November 29

71-69 over DePaul (No. 78) on November 19

73-62 over Tennessee (No. 82) on December 6

64-57 over Memphis (No. 156) on November 20

67-47 at home over Memphis (No. 156) on November 6

Middle Tennessee Leaders

Anastasiia Boldyreva: 15.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

15.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 3.1 BLK, 52.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Savannah Wheeler: 13.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

13.4 PTS, 39.3 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Ta'Mia Scott: 13.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30)

13.0 PTS, 1.8 STL, 50.5 FG%, 43.3 3PT% (13-for-30) Jalynn Gregory: 11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 25.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76)

11.3 PTS, 2.1 STL, 25.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (20-for-76) Courtney Whitson: 10.7 PTS, 43.5 FG%, 39.1 3PT% (25-for-64)

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Raiders put up 68.5 points per game (149th in college basketball) while giving up 60.1 per outing (114th in college basketball). They have a +84 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.4 points per game.

