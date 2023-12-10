How to Watch the Memphis vs. Southern Miss Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) will attempt to continue a seven-game winning stretch when visiting the Memphis Tigers (3-6) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Memphis Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other AAC Games
Memphis vs. Southern Miss Scoring Comparison
- The Eagles score only 0.3 fewer points per game (72) than the Tigers allow (72.3).
- Southern Miss has put together a 4-0 record in games it scores more than 72.3 points.
- Memphis' record is 2-2 when it allows fewer than 72 points.
- The Tigers score 68.6 points per game, 16.7 more points than the 51.9 the Eagles give up.
- When Memphis totals more than 51.9 points, it is 3-5.
- Southern Miss has a 7-0 record when allowing fewer than 68.6 points.
- The Tigers shoot 38% from the field, 4.5% higher than the Eagles allow defensively.
- The Eagles shoot 45.5% from the field, 3.2% higher than the Tigers concede.
Memphis Leaders
- Alasia Smith: 8.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%
- Madison Griggs: 16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)
- Kai Carter: 13.1 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)
- Aliyah Green: 1.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30 FG%
- Ki'ari Cain: 5.4 PTS, 34 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)
Memphis Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Marquette
|L 88-59
|Al McGuire Center
|12/2/2023
|Troy
|W 100-88
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/6/2023
|@ Columbia
|L 76-66
|Francis S. Levien Gymnasium
|12/10/2023
|Southern Miss
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/17/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
|12/30/2023
|Tulsa
|-
|Elma Roane Fieldhouse
