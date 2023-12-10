Memphis vs. Southern Miss December 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Southern Miss Eagles (6-0) play the Memphis Tigers (2-4) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Elma Roane Fieldhouse. The game will start at 3:00 PM ET.
Memphis vs. Southern Miss Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, December 10
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Memphis Players to Watch
- Kai Carter: 13.2 PTS, 3.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Alasia Smith: 7.5 PTS, 6.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Madison Griggs: 14.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Shelbee Brown: 3.2 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.0 AST, 2.0 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Ki'ari Cain: 6.3 PTS, 2.5 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Southern Miss Players to Watch
