Sunday's game between the Southern Miss Eagles (7-0) and the Memphis Tigers (3-6) at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has a projected final score of 68-63 based on our computer prediction, with Southern Miss coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM on December 10.

The Tigers lost their last matchup 76-66 against Columbia on Wednesday.

Memphis vs. Southern Miss Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis vs. Southern Miss Score Prediction

Prediction: Southern Miss 68, Memphis 63

Other AAC Predictions

Memphis Schedule Analysis

Against the Troy Trojans on December 2, the Tigers picked up their best win of the season, a 100-88 home victory.

The Tigers have four losses to Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

Memphis has two losses to Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.

Memphis 2023-24 Best Wins

100-88 at home over Troy (No. 247) on December 2

52-43 over Howard (No. 248) on November 19

95-51 at home over Alabama State (No. 352) on November 9

Memphis Leaders

Alasia Smith: 8.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG%

8.9 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.9 STL, 47.1 FG% Madison Griggs: 16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75)

16.6 PTS, 1.7 STL, 41.1 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (29-for-75) Kai Carter: 13.1 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21)

13.1 PTS, 40.2 FG%, 38.1 3PT% (8-for-21) Aliyah Green: 1.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.0 FG%

1.7 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 30.0 FG% Ki'ari Cain: 5.4 PTS, 34.0 FG%, 40.9 3PT% (9-for-22)

Memphis Performance Insights

The Tigers have a -34 scoring differential, falling short by 3.7 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball and are allowing 72.3 per contest to rank 307th in college basketball.

