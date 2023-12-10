The Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) go up against the Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) on Sunday, December 10, 2023 at Allen Arena. It starts at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lipscomb Moneyline Tennessee State Moneyline BetMGM Lipscomb (-6.5) 152.5 -300 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Lipscomb (-6.5) 153.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Betting Trends

Lipscomb has compiled a 7-2-0 ATS record so far this year.

Bisons games have hit the over five out of nine times this season.

Tennessee State has covered just once in five chances against the spread this year.

Tigers games have gone over the point total three out of five times this year.

