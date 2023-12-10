How to Watch Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State on TV or Live Stream - December 10
Published: Dec. 10, 2023 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) go up against the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other ASUN Games
Lipscomb Stats Insights
- The Bisons make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).
- Lipscomb is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bisons sit at 280th.
- The 80.5 points per game the Bisons record are 10.2 more points than the Tigers allow (70.3).
- When Lipscomb puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 6-1.
Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Lipscomb performed better at home last season, posting 80.5 points per game, compared to 73 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Bisons ceded 7.1 fewer points per game (67.1) than when playing on the road (74.2).
- In terms of three-pointers, Lipscomb fared better at home last year, sinking 8.6 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage on the road.
Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Chattanooga
|W 82-68
|Allen Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ UCF
|L 72-57
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Belmont
|L 72-71
|Curb Event Center
|12/10/2023
|Tennessee State
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/16/2023
|Arkansas
|-
|Simmons Bank Arena
|12/20/2023
|Bryan
|-
|Allen Arena
