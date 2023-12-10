The Lipscomb Bisons (6-5) go up against the Tennessee State Tigers (6-3) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lipscomb vs. Tennessee State Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee

Allen Arena in Nashville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Lipscomb Stats Insights

The Bisons make 48% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.6 percentage points higher than the Tigers have allowed to their opponents (42.4%).

Lipscomb is 6-1 when it shoots higher than 42.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 220th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Bisons sit at 280th.

The 80.5 points per game the Bisons record are 10.2 more points than the Tigers allow (70.3).

When Lipscomb puts up more than 70.3 points, it is 6-1.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Lipscomb Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Lipscomb performed better at home last season, posting 80.5 points per game, compared to 73 per game in road games.

In home games, the Bisons ceded 7.1 fewer points per game (67.1) than when playing on the road (74.2).

In terms of three-pointers, Lipscomb fared better at home last year, sinking 8.6 threes per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 7.6 threes per game and a 35.1% three-point percentage on the road.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lipscomb Upcoming Schedule