The East Tennessee State Buccaneers (4-4) will host the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-6) after winning three straight home games. It starts at 4:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10, 2023.

East Tennessee State vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET

When: Sunday, December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
Where: Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

East Tennessee State Stats Insights

This season, the Buccaneers have a 39.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 7.8% lower than the 47.3% of shots the Golden Eagles' opponents have hit.

The Buccaneers are the 148th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Eagles sit at 329th.

The 67.5 points per game the Buccaneers record are 10.7 fewer points than the Golden Eagles allow (78.2).

East Tennessee State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively East Tennessee State played better at home last season, scoring 69.8 points per game, compared to 68 per game in road games.

In 2022-23, the Buccaneers gave up 67.9 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 69.8.

East Tennessee State made 6.5 three-pointers per game both when playing at home and when playing on the road. When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 32.2% at home and 32.9% away from home.

East Tennessee State Upcoming Schedule