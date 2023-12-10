On Sunday at 7:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators clash with the Montreal Canadiens. Is Cole Smith going to find the back of the net in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has a goal in two of 26 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Canadiens defensive stats

The Canadiens have given up 93 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 15:16 Away L 4-0 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:04 Home W 5-1 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:10 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:10 Home W 4-3

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

