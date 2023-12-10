Which teams are the leading contenders at the top of the ASUN, and which teams are at the bottom? To update you on where every team stands, check our college basketball power rankings below.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. FGCU

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 24-4

7-4 | 24-4 Overall Rank: 78th

78th Strength of Schedule Rank: 41st

41st Last Game: L 82-63 vs Duke

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Drexel

Drexel Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

2. Lipscomb

Current Record: 6-3 | Projected Record: 19-8

6-3 | 19-8 Overall Rank: 138th

138th Strength of Schedule Rank: 206th

206th Last Game: W 85-49 vs Johnson (TN)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Chattanooga

Chattanooga Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

3. Eastern Kentucky

Current Record: 8-2 | Projected Record: 21-7

8-2 | 21-7 Overall Rank: 169th

169th Strength of Schedule Rank: 256th

256th Last Game: L 72-63 vs Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Tennessee State

@ Tennessee State Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Friday, December 15

4. Central Arkansas

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 17-10

6-4 | 17-10 Overall Rank: 173rd

173rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 269th

269th Last Game: W 69-32 vs Central Baptist

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas

@ Kansas Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5. Austin Peay

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 16-11

3-6 | 16-11 Overall Rank: 180th

180th Strength of Schedule Rank: 231st

231st Last Game: L 93-85 vs Murray State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Bryan

Bryan Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

6. North Florida

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 10-17

4-7 | 10-17 Overall Rank: 259th

259th Strength of Schedule Rank: 108th

108th Last Game: W 105-66 vs Piedmont

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

7. Jacksonville

Current Record: 4-5 | Projected Record: 9-18

4-5 | 9-18 Overall Rank: 262nd

262nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 217th

217th Last Game: W 70-67 vs North Carolina Central

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Marshall

Marshall Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

8. Kennesaw State

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-21

3-5 | 6-21 Overall Rank: 276th

276th Strength of Schedule Rank: 59th

59th Last Game: L 91-50 vs Mississippi State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Belmont

Belmont Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

9. North Alabama

Current Record: 3-6 | Projected Record: 7-20

3-6 | 7-20 Overall Rank: 288th

288th Strength of Schedule Rank: 200th

200th Last Game: L 68-65 vs Chattanooga

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Arkansas State

@ Arkansas State Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, December 15

10. Bellarmine

Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 6-20

3-5 | 6-20 Overall Rank: 293rd

293rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 72nd

72nd Last Game: W 90-65 vs Asbury

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Campbellsville Harrodsburg

Campbellsville Harrodsburg Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 14

11. Stetson

Current Record: 2-8 | Projected Record: 8-20

2-8 | 8-20 Overall Rank: 316th

316th Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: L 74-52 vs Denver

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Morgan State

Morgan State Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 17

12. Queens (NC)

Current Record: 5-5 | Projected Record: 4-22

5-5 | 4-22 Overall Rank: 337th

337th Strength of Schedule Rank: 284th

284th Last Game: W 83-62 vs Columbia (SC)

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game