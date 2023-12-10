Should you wager on Alexander Carrier to find the back of the net when the Nashville Predators and the Montreal Canadiens go head to head on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Alexander Carrier score a goal against the Canadiens?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Carrier stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Carrier scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not faced the Canadiens yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Carrier averages 0.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 5.6%.

Canadiens defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Canadiens are giving up 93 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Canadiens have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16.7 blocked shots per game.

Carrier recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:00 Away L 4-0 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 1:39 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 16:24 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 2 0 2 18:16 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 1 0 19:24 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:53 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 17:32 Home W 4-2 11/14/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 15:32 Home L 3-2 11/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:33 Home L 7-5

Predators vs. Canadiens game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 10, 2023

Sunday, December 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

