The Troy Trojans (0-6) will try to stop a six-game losing skid when hosting the UT Martin Skyhawks (1-6) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Trojan Arena. This game is at 4:30 PM ET.

UT Martin Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama

Trojan Arena in Troy, Alabama TV: ESPN+

UT Martin vs. Troy Scoring Comparison

The Skyhawks put up 22.8 fewer points per game (62) than the Trojans allow (84.8).

The Trojans record just 0.3 fewer points per game (71.8) than the Skyhawks allow (72.1).

Troy is 0-2 when scoring more than 72.1 points.

UT Martin has a 0-4 record when giving up fewer than 71.8 points.

The Trojans shoot 35.9% from the field, 8.2% lower than the Skyhawks allow defensively.

The Skyhawks' 41 shooting percentage is 4.3 lower than the Trojans have given up.

UT Martin Leaders

Kenley McCarn: 14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39)

14 PTS, 1.9 STL, 36.1 FG%, 28.2 3PT% (11-for-39) Anaya Brown: 12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11)

12 PTS, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK, 47.1 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (4-for-11) Lexi Rubel: 7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG%

7.7 PTS, 1.1 STL, 46.8 FG% Norah Clark: 8.1 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

8.1 PTS, 54.3 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Morgan Borgstadt: 9.6 PTS, 2.2 STL, 48 FG%, 60 3PT% (3-for-5)

UT Martin Schedule