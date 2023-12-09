The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) are 6.5-point underdogs as they attempt to build on a five-game win streak when they visit the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The game airs at 12:00 PM ET on CBS. The matchup has an over/under set at 144.5 points.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Tennessee -6.5 144.5

Tennessee vs Illinois Betting Records & Stats

The Volunteers have gone 4-4-0 ATS this season.

Tennessee has played as a favorite of -300 or more twice this season and won both games.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 75% chance of a victory for the Volunteers.

Illinois has gone 3-4-0 ATS this season.

The Fighting Illini have been listed as an underdog of +240 or more on two occasions this season and won both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Illinois has a 29.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Tennessee 3 37.5% 77.6 157.7 66.9 129.3 138.9 Illinois 3 42.9% 80.1 157.7 62.4 129.3 145.9

Additional Tennessee vs Illinois Insights & Trends

The Volunteers record 77.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Illini give up.

When Tennessee scores more than 62.4 points, it is 4-3 against the spread and 5-2 overall.

The Fighting Illini put up 13.2 more points per game (80.1) than the Volunteers give up to opponents (66.9).

Illinois has put together a 3-2 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 66.9 points.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Tennessee 4-4-0 3-1 5-3-0 Illinois 3-4-0 0-0 2-5-0

Tennessee vs. Illinois Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Tennessee Illinois 14-2 Home Record 15-2 4-6 Away Record 3-7 10-5-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 3-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-4-0 76.7 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.5 67.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 6-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 5-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

