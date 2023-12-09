The Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. Illinois matchup.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee How to Watch on TV: CBS

Tennessee vs. Illinois Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Betting Trends

Tennessee has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of five out of the Volunteers' eight games this season have hit the over.

Illinois has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover four times.

This season, games featuring the Fighting Illini have gone over the point total twice.

Tennessee Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), Tennessee is eighth-best in college basketball. It is far below that, 16th-best, according to computer rankings.

Based on its moneyline odds, Tennessee has a 4.8% chance of winning the national championship.

