The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will look to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have knocked down.

Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 127th.

The Volunteers average 15.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).

When Tennessee scores more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 63.7.

When it comes to total threes made, Tennessee fared worse at home last year, averaging 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip in road games.

