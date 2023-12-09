How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will look to extend a five-game winning stretch when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. This matchup is at 12:00 PM ET on CBS.
Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have knocked down.
- Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 127th.
- The Volunteers average 15.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Fighting Illini allow (62.4).
- When Tennessee scores more than 62.4 points, it is 5-2.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Tennessee averaged 76.7 points per game when playing at home last season. Away from home, it averaged 67.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 63.7.
- When it comes to total threes made, Tennessee fared worse at home last year, averaging 7.6 threes per game, compared to 7.8 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip in road games.
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
