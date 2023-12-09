The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have knocked down.
  • Tennessee has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.
  • The Volunteers average 15.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Fighting Illini give up (62.4).
  • Tennessee is 5-2 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.
  • Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 67th.
  • The Fighting Illini score 13.2 more points per game (80.1) than the Volunteers allow (66.9).
  • When Illinois gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 6-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Tennessee performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in road games.
  • The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (63.7).
  • When it comes to total three-pointers made, Tennessee fared worse at home last season, sinking 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip in away games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Illinois put up 77.5 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged away (70).
  • At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.
  • Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer triples away (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center

