The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to extend a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Volunteers have a 43.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 8% higher than the 35.7% of shots the Fighting Illini's opponents have knocked down.

Tennessee has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 35.7% from the field.

The Volunteers are the 127th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank second.

The Volunteers average 15.2 more points per game (77.6) than the Fighting Illini give up (62.4).

Tennessee is 5-2 when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini have shot at a 48.4% clip from the field this season, 8.7 percentage points greater than the 39.7% shooting opponents of the Volunteers have averaged.

Illinois is 7-0 when it shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Volunteers are the rebounding team in the country, the Fighting Illini rank 67th.

The Fighting Illini score 13.2 more points per game (80.1) than the Volunteers allow (66.9).

When Illinois gives up fewer than 77.6 points, it is 6-1.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Tennessee performed better when playing at home last year, scoring 76.7 points per game, compared to 67.1 per game in road games.

The Volunteers surrendered 53.3 points per game last year in home games, which was 10.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (63.7).

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Tennessee fared worse at home last season, sinking 7.6 treys per game, compared to 7.8 in road games. Meanwhile, it put up a 33% three-point percentage at home and a 32.6% clip in away games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Illinois put up 77.5 points per game last season, 7.5 more than it averaged away (70).

At home, the Fighting Illini gave up 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they gave up 69.8.

Beyond the arc, Illinois sunk fewer triples away (6.5 per game) than at home (8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (27.9%) than at home (31.3%) too.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule