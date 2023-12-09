How to Watch Tennessee vs. Illinois on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:22 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.
Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).
- Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 127th.
- The Volunteers score 77.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Illini allow.
- Tennessee has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.
Illinois Stats Insights
- The Fighting Illini's 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
- This season, Illinois has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
- The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.
- The Fighting Illini score an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
- Illinois is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home last year, Tennessee posted 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (67.1).
- In 2022-23, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 63.7.
- Tennessee made 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in away games.
Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70 on the road.
- At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.8.
- At home, Illinois drained 8 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/22/2023
|Kansas
|L 69-60
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/29/2023
|@ North Carolina
|L 100-92
|Dean Smith Center
|12/5/2023
|George Mason
|W 87-66
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/9/2023
|Illinois
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/12/2023
|Georgia Southern
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/16/2023
|NC State
|-
|Frost Bank Center
Illinois Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 84-52
|State Farm Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Rutgers
|W 76-58
|Jersey Mike's Arena
|12/5/2023
|Florida Atlantic
|W 98-89
|Madison Square Garden
|12/9/2023
|@ Tennessee
|-
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|12/17/2023
|Colgate
|-
|State Farm Center
|12/22/2023
|Missouri
|-
|Enterprise Center
