The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: CBS
Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).
  • Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 127th.
  • The Volunteers score 77.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Illini allow.
  • Tennessee has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Illinois Stats Insights

  • The Fighting Illini's 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).
  • This season, Illinois has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.
  • The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.
  • The Fighting Illini score an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.
  • Illinois is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home last year, Tennessee posted 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (67.1).
  • In 2022-23, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 63.7.
  • Tennessee made 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in away games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70 on the road.
  • At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.8.
  • At home, Illinois drained 8 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center
12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena
12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Western Illinois W 84-52 State Farm Center
12/2/2023 @ Rutgers W 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/5/2023 Florida Atlantic W 98-89 Madison Square Garden
12/9/2023 @ Tennessee - Thompson-Boling Arena
12/17/2023 Colgate - State Farm Center
12/22/2023 Missouri - Enterprise Center

