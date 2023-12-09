The No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) will attempt to continue a five-game winning streak when visiting the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) at 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Thompson-Boling Arena. The contest airs on CBS.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers make 43.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Fighting Illini have allowed to their opponents (35.7%).

Tennessee is 5-1 when it shoots better than 35.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Volunteers sit at 127th.

The Volunteers score 77.6 points per game, 15.2 more points than the 62.4 the Fighting Illini allow.

Tennessee has a 5-2 record when scoring more than 62.4 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Illinois Stats Insights

The Fighting Illini's 48.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 8.7 percentage points higher than the Volunteers have allowed to their opponents (39.7%).

This season, Illinois has a 7-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 39.7% from the field.

The Fighting Illini are the second-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Volunteers sit at 229th.

The Fighting Illini score an average of 80.1 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 66.9 the Volunteers allow to opponents.

Illinois is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 77.6 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Tennessee posted 9.6 more points per game (76.7) than it did when playing on the road (67.1).

In 2022-23, the Volunteers allowed 53.3 points per game in home games. In road games, they allowed 63.7.

Tennessee made 7.6 treys per game, which was 0.2 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (7.8). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 33% when playing at home and 32.6% in away games.

Illinois Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Illinois scored 77.5 points per game at home last season, and 70 on the road.

At home, the Fighting Illini allowed 62.1 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 69.8.

At home, Illinois drained 8 triples per game last season, 1.5 more than it averaged on the road (6.5). Illinois' 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (31.3%) than on the road (27.9%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/22/2023 Kansas L 69-60 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center 11/29/2023 @ North Carolina L 100-92 Dean Smith Center 12/5/2023 George Mason W 87-66 Thompson-Boling Arena 12/9/2023 Illinois - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/12/2023 Georgia Southern - Thompson-Boling Arena 12/16/2023 NC State - Frost Bank Center

Illinois Upcoming Schedule