Saturday's game at Thompson-Boling Arena has the No. 17 Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) going head to head against the No. 20 Illinois Fighting Illini (7-1) at 12:00 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a close 72-71 victory for Tennessee, so it should be a tight matchup.

According to our computer prediction, Illinois is a good bet to cover the point spread, which currently sits at 6.5. The two sides are projected to come in below the 145.5 total.

Tennessee vs. Illinois Game Info & Odds

Tennessee vs. Illinois Score Prediction

Prediction: Tennessee 72, Illinois 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Illinois

Pick ATS: Illinois (+6.5)



Illinois (+6.5) Pick OU: Under (145.5)



Tennessee's record against the spread this season is 4-4-0, while Illinois' is 3-4-0. The Volunteers are 5-3-0 and the Fighting Illini are 2-5-0 in terms of going over the point total. The two teams combine to score 157.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Tennessee Performance Insights

The Volunteers have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 77.6 points per game to rank 128th in college basketball and are allowing 66.9 per outing to rank 87th in college basketball.

Tennessee is 127th in the country at 37.8 rebounds per game. That's 3.0 more than the 34.8 its opponents average.

Tennessee knocks down 8.5 three-pointers per game (93rd in college basketball) at a 33.2% rate (194th in college basketball), compared to the 6.9 per game its opponents make at a 31.8% rate.

The Volunteers rank 119th in college basketball by averaging 97.7 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 61st in college basketball, allowing 84.2 points per 100 possessions.

Tennessee has committed 10.0 turnovers per game (54th in college basketball play), 2.9 fewer than the 12.9 it forces on average (125th in college basketball).

