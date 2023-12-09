Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the docket in Shelby County, Tennessee. To find out how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Franklin Road Christian School at Central Baptist School
- Game Time: 11:15 AM CT on December 9
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.