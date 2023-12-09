The Seton Hall Pirates (5-3) take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on Fox Sports 1.

Seton Hall vs. Rutgers Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Seton Hall Stats Insights

  • This season, the Pirates have a 46.7% shooting percentage from the field, which is 9.4% higher than the 37.3% of shots the Scarlet Knights' opponents have knocked down.
  • Seton Hall has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 37.3% from the field.
  • The Pirates are the 140th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Scarlet Knights sit at 184th.
  • The 75.8 points per game the Pirates record are 15.2 more points than the Scarlet Knights give up (60.6).
  • Seton Hall has a 5-2 record when putting up more than 60.6 points.

Rutgers Stats Insights

  • Rutgers is 3-0 when it shoots higher than 42.1% from the field.
  • The Scarlet Knights are the 184th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 45th.
  • The Scarlet Knights' 67.3 points per game are only 0.8 fewer points than the 68.1 the Pirates allow.
  • When Rutgers gives up fewer than 75.8 points, it is 5-1.

Seton Hall Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively Seton Hall played better in home games last season, posting 70.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 per game in away games.
  • In 2022-23, the Pirates gave up 64.3 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 65.9.
  • Looking at three-point shooting, Seton Hall performed better at home last season, sinking 6.1 threes per game with a 34.5% three-point percentage, compared to 5.9 threes per game and a 32.2% three-point percentage on the road.

Rutgers Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Rutgers averaged 7.0 more points per game at home (71.3) than away (64.3).
  • At home, the Scarlet Knights allowed 57.0 points per game, 10.9 fewer points than they allowed away (67.9).
  • Rutgers knocked down fewer 3-pointers at home (5.8 per game) than away (6.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (31.8%) than on the road (35.3%).

Seton Hall Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Iowa L 85-72 LionTree Arena
11/29/2023 Northeastern W 88-75 Prudential Center
12/5/2023 @ Baylor L 78-60 Ferrell Center
12/9/2023 Rutgers - Prudential Center
12/12/2023 Monmouth - Prudential Center
12/17/2023 Missouri - T-Mobile Center

Rutgers Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Saint Peter's W 71-40 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/2/2023 Illinois L 76-58 Jersey Mike's Arena
12/6/2023 @ Wake Forest L 76-57 Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Seton Hall - Prudential Center
12/16/2023 LIU - Jersey Mike's Arena
12/23/2023 Mississippi State - Prudential Center

