The Nashville Predators, including Roman Josi, are in action Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Josi interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Roman Josi vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Josi Season Stats Insights

Josi's plus-minus this season, in 24:44 per game on the ice, is -1.

Josi has a goal in six games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Josi has a point in 15 games this year (out of 26), including multiple points four times.

Josi has had an assist in a game 12 times this season over 26 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

Josi's implied probability to go over his point total is 56.1% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 44.4% of Josi going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Josi Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are allowing 76 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 14th in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 26 Games 3 20 Points 2 6 Goals 1 14 Assists 1

