If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Montgomery County, Tennessee, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Montgomery County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Russellville High School at West Creek High School

Game Time: 11:00 AM CT on December 9

11:00 AM CT on December 9 Location: Clarksville, TN

Clarksville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Calloway County High School at Rossview High School