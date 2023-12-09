Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (3-4) will meet the Belmont Bruins (3-3) at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This contest is available on CBS Sports Network.
Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Middle Tennessee Players to Watch
- Elias King: 13.6 PTS, 5.1 REB, 0.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.0 BLK
- Jestin Porter: 10.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jared Jones: 8.1 PTS, 7.0 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Justin Bufford: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Jacob Johnson: 8.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
Belmont Players to Watch
Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Stat Comparison
|Middle Tennessee Rank
|Middle Tennessee AVG
|Belmont AVG
|Belmont Rank
|322nd
|65.4
|Points Scored
|82.3
|63rd
|70th
|65.0
|Points Allowed
|86.2
|356th
|243rd
|31.9
|Rebounds
|30.5
|288th
|68th
|11.0
|Off. Rebounds
|6.8
|316th
|306th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|8.8
|73rd
|357th
|8.9
|Assists
|16.5
|54th
|264th
|13.3
|Turnovers
|12.2
|189th
