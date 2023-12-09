The Belmont Bruins (7-3) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 8:30 PM ET.

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee TV: CBS Sports Network

Middle Tennessee Stats Insights

This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.

The Blue Raiders are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 239th.

The 66.2 points per game the Blue Raiders average are 13.3 fewer points than the Bruins allow (79.5).

Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Middle Tennessee put up 72.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in away games (68.6).

At home, the Blue Raiders surrendered 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than in away games (76.1).

Middle Tennessee made 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.3, 34.5%).

