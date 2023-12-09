How to Watch Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:20 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Belmont Bruins (7-3) hope to extend a three-game road winning stretch at the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 8:30 PM ET.
Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee
- TV: CBS Sports Network
How to Watch Other CUSA Games
Middle Tennessee Stats Insights
- This season, the Blue Raiders have a 40.3% shooting percentage from the field, which is 5.1% lower than the 45.4% of shots the Bruins' opponents have made.
- The Blue Raiders are the 221st ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bruins rank 239th.
- The 66.2 points per game the Blue Raiders average are 13.3 fewer points than the Bruins allow (79.5).
Middle Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Middle Tennessee put up 72.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 3.6 more points than it averaged in away games (68.6).
- At home, the Blue Raiders surrendered 15.5 fewer points per game (60.6) than in away games (76.1).
- Middle Tennessee made 6.9 treys per game with a 33.3% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.4 fewer threes and 1.2% points worse than it averaged on the road (7.3, 34.5%).
Middle Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|UMKC
|W 63-59
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Wofford
|L 74-64
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/5/2023
|Missouri State
|W 77-73
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/9/2023
|Belmont
|-
|Murphy Athletic Center
|12/19/2023
|@ Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|University Credit Union Pavilion
|12/22/2023
|@ Southern Utah
|-
|America First Event Center
