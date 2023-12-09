Saturday's contest at Murphy Athletic Center has the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) going head to head against the Belmont Bruins (7-3) at 8:30 PM ET (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 74-73 win for Middle Tennessee, so it should be a competitive matchup.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Game Info & Odds

Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Belmont 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Middle Tennessee vs. Belmont

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-0.7)

Middle Tennessee (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Middle Tennessee has a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season compared to Belmont, who is 3-5-0 ATS. The Blue Raiders have gone over the point total in three games, while Bruins games have gone over four times.

Middle Tennessee Performance Insights

The Blue Raiders average 66.2 points per game (326th in college basketball) while giving up 66.1 per outing (74th in college basketball). They have a +1 scoring differential overall.

The 31.4 rebounds per game Middle Tennessee averages rank 259th in the country. Its opponents grab 30.4 per contest.

Middle Tennessee connects on 6.4 three-pointers per game (264th in college basketball) at a 27.8% rate (335th in college basketball), compared to the 5.2 per game its opponents make at a 29.5% rate.

The Blue Raiders average 87.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (304th in college basketball), and allow 86.9 points per 100 possessions (116th in college basketball).

Middle Tennessee forces 12.1 turnovers per game (192nd in college basketball) while committing 12.5 (232nd in college basketball play).

