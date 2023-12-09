Marquette vs. Notre Dame: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 9
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-4) take on the Marquette Golden Eagles (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on FOX.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Marquette vs. Notre Dame matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Marquette Moneyline
|Notre Dame Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Marquette (-20.5)
|138.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Marquette (-20.5)
|138.5
|-7000
|+2000
Marquette vs. Notre Dame Betting Trends
- Marquette has covered four times in seven chances against the spread this season.
- Golden Eagles games have gone over the point total twice this season.
- Notre Dame has covered four times in eight chances against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Fighting Irish have hit the over just twice.
Marquette Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1400
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1400), Marquette is fourth-best in college basketball. It is three spots below that, seventh-best, according to computer rankings.
- The implied probability of Marquette winning the national championship, based on its +1400 moneyline odds, is 6.7%.
Notre Dame Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Notre Dame, based on its national championship odds (+30000), ranks much higher (73rd in the country) than it does in our computer ranking (167th).
- Based on its moneyline odds, Notre Dame has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
