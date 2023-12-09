Saturday's contest at Capital One Arena has the Syracuse Orange (6-3) taking on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-3) at 11:30 AM (on December 9). Our computer prediction projects a win for Syracuse by a score of 78-72, who is slightly favored by our model.

The game has no set line.

Georgetown vs. Syracuse Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 11:30 AM ET

11:30 AM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Capital One Arena

Georgetown vs. Syracuse Score Prediction

Prediction: Syracuse 78, Georgetown 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgetown vs. Syracuse

Computer Predicted Spread: Syracuse (-5.9)

Syracuse (-5.9) Computer Predicted Total: 149.1

Georgetown is 3-4-0 against the spread this season compared to Syracuse's 2-6-0 ATS record. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Hoyas are 5-2-0 and the Orange are 3-5-0.

Georgetown Performance Insights

The Hoyas outscore opponents by 6.1 points per game (scoring 79 points per game to rank 100th in college basketball while giving up 72.9 per outing to rank 224th in college basketball) and have a +49 scoring differential overall.

The 35.1 rebounds per game Georgetown averages rank 100th in the nation, and are 3.6 more than the 31.5 its opponents record per contest.

Georgetown connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (36th in college basketball) at a 39% rate (28th in college basketball), compared to the 6.3 per game its opponents make at a 28.9% rate.

The Hoyas put up 98.5 points per 100 possessions (99th in college basketball), while allowing 90.9 points per 100 possessions (222nd in college basketball).

Georgetown has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 13.4 per game (287th in college basketball play) while forcing 10.6 (291st in college basketball).

Syracuse Performance Insights

The Orange have a +52 scoring differential, topping opponents by 5.8 points per game. They're putting up 76.9 points per game, 140th in college basketball, and are allowing 71.1 per contest to rank 191st in college basketball.

Syracuse loses the rebound battle by 1.3 boards on average. It records 35 rebounds per game, 107th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 36.3.

Syracuse connects on 7.9 three-pointers per game (146th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7. It shoots 32.4% from deep, and its opponents shoot 31.7%.

Syracuse has committed 3.8 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 11.2 (124th in college basketball) while forcing 15 (43rd in college basketball).

