Can we anticipate Cole Smith finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators clash with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Cole Smith score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has a goal in two of 25 games this season, scoring more than once in both of those games.

In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.

Smith has zero points on the power play.

Smith averages 1.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs are 14th in goals allowed, giving up 76 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.5 hits and 17.9 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 13:04 Home W 5-1 12/3/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:10 Away W 2-1 12/2/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:42 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Wild 0 0 0 14:58 Home L 6-1 11/28/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:36 Home W 3-2 OT 11/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Blues 1 0 1 13:56 Away W 8-3 11/22/2023 Flames 1 0 1 14:11 Home W 4-2 11/20/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 11:10 Home W 4-3 11/18/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 13:12 Home W 4-2

Predators vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and NHL Network

