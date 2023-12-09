How to Watch the Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:55 AM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The Chattanooga Mocs (8-1) will look to build on a six-game winning run when hosting the North Alabama Lions (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at McKenzie Arena. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to check out our score predictions!
Chattanooga Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: McKenzie Arena in Chattanooga, Tennessee
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Chattanooga vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison
- The Lions put up an average of 73.3 points per game, 21.4 more points than the 51.9 the Mocs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 51.9 points, North Alabama is 3-4.
- Chattanooga has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.3 points.
- The 66.6 points per game the Mocs score are 5.4 fewer points than the Lions give up (72.0).
- Chattanooga has a 2-1 record when scoring more than 72.0 points.
- When North Alabama allows fewer than 66.6 points, it is 3-0.
- This year the Mocs are shooting 47.5% from the field, 2% higher than the Lions give up.
- The Lions shoot 42.1% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Mocs allow.
Chattanooga Leaders
- Jada Guinn: 16.9 PTS, 49.6 FG%, 22.2 3PT% (2-for-9)
- Raven Thompson: 14.7 PTS, 7.1 REB, 52.4 FG%, 54.5 3PT% (6-for-11)
- Addie Porter: 5.4 PTS, 26.2 FG%, 23.3 3PT% (7-for-30)
- Sigrun Olafsdottir: 6.3 PTS, 1.7 STL, 43.8 FG%, 38.7 3PT% (12-for-31)
- Karsen Murphy: 6.4 PTS, 53.3 FG%, 38.9 3PT% (7-for-18)
Chattanooga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/25/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 63-47
|Ocean Center
|11/29/2023
|@ Kennesaw State
|W 49-43
|KSU Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|Mississippi State
|W 59-53
|McKenzie Arena
|12/9/2023
|North Alabama
|-
|McKenzie Arena
|12/14/2023
|@ Lipscomb
|-
|Allen Arena
|12/17/2023
|Eastern Kentucky
|-
|McKenzie Arena
