Saturday's game that pits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (5-5) against the Belmont Bruins (7-3) at Murphy Athletic Center should be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-73 in favor of Middle Tennessee. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM ET on December 9.

There is no line set for the game.

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 74, Belmont 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Belmont vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-0.7)

Middle Tennessee (-0.7) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Middle Tennessee has compiled a 3-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Belmont is 3-5-0. The Blue Raiders have a 3-6-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bruins have a record of 4-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Belmont Performance Insights

The Bruins' +17 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 81.2 points per game (64th in college basketball) while giving up 79.5 per contest (330th in college basketball).

Belmont falls short in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It pulls down 31.9 rebounds per game (237th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 33.7.

Belmont makes 8.8 three-pointers per game (75th in college basketball), 1.0 more than its opponents.

Belmont has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 13.3 per game (277th in college basketball) while forcing 11.9 (206th in college basketball).

