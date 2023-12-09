Austin Peay vs. Murray State December 9 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Austin Peay Governors (3-4) play the Murray State Racers (2-2) at 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023.
Austin Peay vs. Murray State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
Austin Peay Players to Watch
- Briah Hampton: 2.0 PTS, 0.0 REB, AST, STL, BLK
- Anala Nelson: 9.7 PTS, 6.0 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Cur'Tiera Haywood: 10.4 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Shamarre Hale: 12.2 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Shaotung Lin: 4.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.0 BLK
