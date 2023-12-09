The Austin Peay Governors (3-3) face the Murray State Racers (2-3) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Game Information

Austin Peay Players to Watch

  • Demarcus Sharp: 18.5 PTS, 8.7 REB, 5.3 AST, 2.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Ja'Monta Black: 11.8 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Dez White: 11.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Sai Witt: 7.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Dezi Jones: 7.3 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Murray State Players to Watch

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Stat Comparison

Austin Peay Rank Austin Peay AVG Murray State AVG Murray State Rank
287th 68.3 Points Scored 77.6 142nd
104th 66.5 Points Allowed 73.2 227th
185th 33.3 Rebounds 35.6 100th
85th 10.7 Off. Rebounds 10.0 127th
163rd 7.7 3pt Made 7.2 197th
325th 10.3 Assists 13.4 177th
57th 10.0 Turnovers 10.2 65th

