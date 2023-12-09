The Murray State Racers (3-4) battle the Austin Peay Governors (4-6) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Austin Peay vs. Murray State Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other ASUN Games

Austin Peay Stats Insights

The Governors are shooting 42.6% from the field, 3.8% lower than the 46.4% the Racers' opponents have shot this season.

Austin Peay has put together a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Governors are the 253rd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Racers sit at 190th.

The Governors' 68.1 points per game are 5.3 fewer points than the 73.4 the Racers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 73.4 points, Austin Peay is 4-0.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Austin Peay Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 Austin Peay is averaging 21.5 more points per game at home (79.3) than on the road (57.8).

At home, the Governors allow 57.3 points per game. On the road, they concede 71.3.

At home, Austin Peay sinks 11.5 triples per game, 6.2 more than it averages away (5.3). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (39.3%) than away (28%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Austin Peay Upcoming Schedule