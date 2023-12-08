How to Watch Women's NCAA Hockey Today: TV & Live Streaming Links - Friday, December 8
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The NCAA Women's Hockey slate on Friday should provide some fireworks. The contests include Vermont squaring off against Merrimack on ESPN+.
Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today
Watch Merrimack vs Vermont
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Providence vs New Hampshire
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Holy Cross vs Boston University
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Watch Union vs Rensselaer
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch on ESPN+!
Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.