Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Wilson County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:35 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Wilson County, Tennessee today, and info on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Wilson County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Donelson Christian Academy at Mt. Juliet Christian Academy
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Mount Juliet, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mt. Juliet High School at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: 4A - Region 5 - District 9
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Nashville Christian School at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:25 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- Conference: Class A - Middle Region - District 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Wilson Central High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Lebanon, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
