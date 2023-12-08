Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sumner County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 8:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Sumner County, Tennessee, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the article below.
Sumner County, Tennessee High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McCallie School at Pope John Paul II Preparatory School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stewarts Creek High School at Gallatin High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: Gallatin, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Portland High School at White House Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 8
- Location: White House, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
